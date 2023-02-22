Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,369,000 after buying an additional 6,477,867 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after buying an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $120,382,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

SLB opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

