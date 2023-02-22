Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.01. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

