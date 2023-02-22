Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

About Owl Rock Capital

Shares of ORCC opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.97. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

