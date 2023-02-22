Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $425,000.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYLD opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

