Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 2,865.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

HIPS stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

