Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $341,000 Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth $1,946,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.