Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLDR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of FLDR stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.

