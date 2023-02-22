Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VPU stock opened at $146.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.22.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

