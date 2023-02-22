Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

MU opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $94.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.