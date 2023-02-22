Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xerox by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

