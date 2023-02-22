Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.9 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.40 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.