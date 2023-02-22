Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,340 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in BorgWarner by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 62,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 92,366 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BWA opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,123 shares of company stock worth $3,624,210 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

