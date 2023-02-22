Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 273 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

