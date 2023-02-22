Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 503 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

