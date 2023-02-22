Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,363,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Insider Activity

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $428.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.71. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

