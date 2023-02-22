Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $264,000 Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

PFIX opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $88.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.