Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $307,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Public Storage by 75.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 0.0 %

PSA opened at $298.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.76 and its 200-day moving average is $302.83. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.