Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $88.51.

