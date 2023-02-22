KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,615,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 171,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 7,534.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,696,000 after purchasing an additional 957,294 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 307,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,586,000.

Shares of KBA opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

