KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading Down 2.5%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.80. 30,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 38,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,255,000.

Featured Stories

