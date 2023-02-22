Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIFZF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

