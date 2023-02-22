Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lear worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lear by 39.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lear by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Lear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lear by 11.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,170 shares of company stock worth $2,437,796 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lear Stock Down 1.2 %

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Shares of LEA opened at $141.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $172.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

