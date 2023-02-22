Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.07. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
