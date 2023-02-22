Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE:LSI opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

