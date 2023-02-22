Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSI. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

