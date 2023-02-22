Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.75.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

