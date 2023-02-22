Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,707 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after acquiring an additional 587,419 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

NYSE:LNC opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $70.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

