Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.
Main Street Capital Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67.
About Main Street Capital
Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.
