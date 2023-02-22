Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Trading Down 2.8%

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.46 and last traded at C$6.53. 44,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 54,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.30. The stock has a market cap of C$962.38 million and a P/E ratio of 59.36.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.