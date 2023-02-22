Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. 54,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 96,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -17.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

