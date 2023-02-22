Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. 54,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 96,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.
Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.
Featured Articles
