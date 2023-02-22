Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) Shares Down 0.5%

Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

Institutional Trading of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 5,789.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares during the period.

