MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after buying an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mosaic by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,853,000 after buying an additional 522,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,353,000 after buying an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.0 %

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Shares of MOS stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

