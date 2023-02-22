MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tobam bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 3.0 %

JLL opened at $170.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day moving average is $166.78. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $250.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

