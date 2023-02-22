Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $479,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 139,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $6,439,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,577,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $139.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

