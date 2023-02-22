Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $517,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 82.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.