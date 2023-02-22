Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 550.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 87.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 502.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

UFP Industries Trading Down 5.9 %

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of UFPI opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.