Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.33 and last traded at C$16.30. Approximately 183,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 182,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MI.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.69.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

