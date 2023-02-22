Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 11,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Modular Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Modular Medical Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modular Medical

About Modular Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modular Medical stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. ( OTC:MODD Get Rating ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 2.52% of Modular Medical worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.