Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 11,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Modular Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.
Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.
