Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($10.84) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.95% from the company’s current price.

Molten Ventures Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Molten Ventures stock opened at GBX 368.93 ($4.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Molten Ventures has a 12 month low of GBX 239.80 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 820 ($9.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 377.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 366.91. The stock has a market cap of £564.46 million, a PE ratio of 197.29 and a beta of 1.33.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

