MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Position Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $210.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

