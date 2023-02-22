Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 50,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 27,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.