Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYGN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYGN. Raymond James upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

