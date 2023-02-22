Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Up 1.2%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 170,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 144,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
NLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The firm has a market cap of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
