Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Up 1.2%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 170,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 144,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

NLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,299,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 880,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,064,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 626,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 823.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,623,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,614,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 345,291 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

