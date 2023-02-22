NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

