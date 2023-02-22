NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NTES stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

