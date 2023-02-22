Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 26,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $2,695,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.68. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

