New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Stock Price Down 4.6%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
New Providence Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.
New Providence Acquisition Company Profile
New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Providence Acquisition (NPAUU)
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.