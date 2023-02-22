Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,970 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

