Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Olin were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Citigroup increased their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Olin Price Performance

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

