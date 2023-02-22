Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,393 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.72%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

Featured Stories

